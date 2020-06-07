Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Searching for a Snack! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk Searching for a Snack!

Not sure exactly what it was looking for, but it was looking hard. The only thing that I thought it might be was frogs, as they were down on the ground making a lot of noise.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
You do get the best details on your hawk shots.
June 8th, 2020  
