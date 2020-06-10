Previous
Today's Osprey! by rickster549
Photo 1816

Today's Osprey!

Was at another pier this morning and had several of the Osprey's flying around. This was the only one that really got close enough to get a shot of, and it could have been a little closer.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Those wings, great capture.
June 11th, 2020  
Milanie ace
How effortless he makes it look - wonderful focusing.
June 11th, 2020  
