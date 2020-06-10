Sign up
Today's Osprey!
Was at another pier this morning and had several of the Osprey's flying around. This was the only one that really got close enough to get a shot of, and it could have been a little closer.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Those wings, great capture.
June 11th, 2020
Milanie
ace
How effortless he makes it look - wonderful focusing.
June 11th, 2020
