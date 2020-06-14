Previous
Side View of Yesterdays Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1820

Side View of Yesterdays Monarch Butterfly!

One more view of yesterday's Monarch. Seemed to be a little easier to get this view than the open wing view.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Incredibly beautiful macro! Perfect clarity! Fav
June 15th, 2020  
