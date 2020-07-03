Previous
Next
Australian Shepherd! by rickster549
Photo 1839

Australian Shepherd!

Saw this guy with it's owner walking down the trail, so had to get a shot. Fortunately, it was very nice and very accepting to having it's picture taken.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise