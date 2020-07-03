Sign up
Photo 1839
Australian Shepherd!
Saw this guy with it's owner walking down the trail, so had to get a shot. Fortunately, it was very nice and very accepting to having it's picture taken.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2020 10:11am
Tags
misc-rick365
