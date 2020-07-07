Previous
Bad Hair Day for Mom! by rickster549
Bad Hair Day for Mom!

Had some pretty strong winds this morning, and I think mom turned just right to get that wind blown look. Don't think she was paying too much attention to the little one down below.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
I've had that look in the morning, too - nice focusing.
July 8th, 2020  
