Photo 1860
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!
Found a lot of butterflys today, but not many of them would sit still for very long, and when they did land, those wings were constantly moving up and down. So had to time the shots at the right moment.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th July 2020 9:34am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
