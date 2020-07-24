Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1860

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Found a lot of butterflys today, but not many of them would sit still for very long, and when they did land, those wings were constantly moving up and down. So had to time the shots at the right moment.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
