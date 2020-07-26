Sign up
Photo 1862
One More Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!
Had several of these guys flying around these flowers, and as usual, they wouldn't hardly stop flapping those wings. Would really like to get one of these with the wings open. I'll keep trying.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5390
photos
149
followers
36
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th July 2020 8:54am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
Really like him against the liight lavender flowers - very nice focus
July 27th, 2020
