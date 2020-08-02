Previous
Mr Cardinal Was Checking Things Out! by rickster549
Photo 1869

Mr Cardinal Was Checking Things Out!

This guy was hopping around in that palmetto bush making it very hard to get focused. It finally hopped out on that limb and I was able to get a couple of shots.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Rick

