Photo 1869
Mr Cardinal Was Checking Things Out!
This guy was hopping around in that palmetto bush making it very hard to get focused. It finally hopped out on that limb and I was able to get a couple of shots.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st August 2020 1:41pm
Tags
birds-rick365
