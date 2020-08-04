Previous
Monarch Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1871

Monarch Butterfly!

Quite a few of these at the garden center today. Unfortunately,a lot of the flowers are starting to fade out, so not the best shots on all of the flowers. But at least,there are butterflys around.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Caroline ace
Beautiful. Your subject really stands out against the simple background. Fav
August 5th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Terrific dof to show off the monarch.
August 5th, 2020  
