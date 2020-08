Young Osprey Taking Off!

Pretty sure this is the baby Osprey that I was watching for a good while. It had been sitting up in the nest screeching and screaming for the longest time. Mom, was in a tree about 50 feet away. I just figured that the youngon was getting hungry and wanted mom to go get lunch. But after seeing it take off, was surprised to see part of a fish in the claw. So not sure what all of the commotion was about.