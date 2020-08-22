Previous
Headless Blue Heron! by rickster549
Photo 1889

Headless Blue Heron!

This is the shot just before the one that I posted yesterday. It took a really serious plunge, and all it came up with was that little bitty minnow. But I guess a little bit is better than nothing.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
PhylM-S ace
Fun shot!
August 23rd, 2020  
