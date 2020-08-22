Sign up
Photo 1889
Headless Blue Heron!
This is the shot just before the one that I posted yesterday. It took a really serious plunge, and all it came up with was that little bitty minnow. But I guess a little bit is better than nothing.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5471
photos
148
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st August 2020 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
PhylM-S
ace
Fun shot!
August 23rd, 2020
