Dragonfly, Head on! by rickster549
Dragonfly, Head on!

Was able to get this guy in a head on position. Nice of it to sit there.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nice focus on that weird face they have. I can never get a head-on shot. Well done with great focus.
August 29th, 2020  
amyK ace
Excellent
August 29th, 2020  
Carole G ace
great capture. They never seem to sit still long enough for me
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice capture . Love those eyes.
August 29th, 2020  
