Previous
Next
Egret Taking a Break From Fishing! by rickster549
Photo 2026

Egret Taking a Break From Fishing!

Guess this guy must have gotten his stomach full, as it was just standing there on the bank. But it didn't like being disturbed, as it took off as I tried to get just a little closer.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise