Curious Looking Doggy! by rickster549
Curious Looking Doggy!

Was walking the trail and met up with some acquaintances who owned this pup. As we were talking, this guy just plopped down and was giving me a look that I couldn't resist, so had to back off just a little and get a couple of shots.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg
So sweet, gorgeous doggy face.
January 8th, 2021  
amyK
Cute
January 8th, 2021  
*lynn
What a sweeet face!
January 8th, 2021  
