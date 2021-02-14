Sign up
Photo 2065
Bald Eagle in the Distance!
Have been seeing this guy up here quite a bit lately. Just wish it was a lot closer.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th February 2021 12:28pm
Tags
birds-rick365
