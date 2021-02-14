Previous
Bald Eagle in the Distance! by rickster549
Photo 2065

Bald Eagle in the Distance!

Have been seeing this guy up here quite a bit lately. Just wish it was a lot closer.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Rick

