Young Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Young Bald Eagle!

Just happened to see this guy floating up in the air overhead. At least it made one circle back around where I could get a little closer shot. Can't believe the color change that they go through.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Terrific details you captured while he was circling. They sure do change as they grow
February 17th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nice in flight shot
February 17th, 2021  
