Photo 2067
Young Bald Eagle!
Just happened to see this guy floating up in the air overhead. At least it made one circle back around where I could get a little closer shot. Can't believe the color change that they go through.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6005
photos
172
followers
43
following
566% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th February 2021 11:47am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Terrific details you captured while he was circling. They sure do change as they grow
February 17th, 2021
amyK
ace
Nice in flight shot
February 17th, 2021
