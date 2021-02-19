Sign up
Photo 2070
Squirrel Up Close!
Love it when these guys jump up there on the trees and just sit there and stare at you. And as soon as you raise the camera, they normally run around the tree. Luckily, this one stayed long enough to get a shot.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th February 2021 11:10am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Diana
ace
They are so adorable, wish we had some here.
February 20th, 2021
Milanie
ace
What a marvelous close-up - you can almost feel those whiskers.
February 20th, 2021
