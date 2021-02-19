Previous
Next
Squirrel Up Close! by rickster549
Photo 2070

Squirrel Up Close!

Love it when these guys jump up there on the trees and just sit there and stare at you. And as soon as you raise the camera, they normally run around the tree. Luckily, this one stayed long enough to get a shot.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are so adorable, wish we had some here.
February 20th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What a marvelous close-up - you can almost feel those whiskers.
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise