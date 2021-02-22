Previous
Next
Mr Cardinal Spitting Out the Seeds! by rickster549
Photo 2073

Mr Cardinal Spitting Out the Seeds!

This guy was enjoying the seeds from the feeder and was going to town eating. The seed shells were flying also, as you can see on the side of it's beak.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
They're all such messy eaters, aren't they. My patio is a mess - what they don't spit out, they spill when there's too many at the feeder.
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise