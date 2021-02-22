Sign up
Photo 2073
Mr Cardinal Spitting Out the Seeds!
This guy was enjoying the seeds from the feeder and was going to town eating. The seed shells were flying also, as you can see on the side of it's beak.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd February 2021 3:03pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
They're all such messy eaters, aren't they. My patio is a mess - what they don't spit out, they spill when there's too many at the feeder.
February 23rd, 2021
