Photo 2075
Mr Cardinal Sounding Off!
Got this guy as it was up there just singing away.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Great one
February 25th, 2021
