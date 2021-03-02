Sign up
Photo 2081
New Blooms!
Guess all of the plants have decided that it is spring.
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6047
photos
174
followers
42
following
570% complete
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2079
1833
2130
2080
1834
2131
2081
1835
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th February 2021 10:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Wish they'd tell that to their cousins up here!
March 3rd, 2021
