Photo 2088
White Ibis!
While shooting the eagles, this flock of Ibis flew over, so had to get a few shots of them. Didn't realize that they had the black wing tips, but when I looked up in my book, it mentioned the black tips, and that it was only visible in flight.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2021 10:14am
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture! Fav
March 10th, 2021
