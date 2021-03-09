Previous
White Ibis! by rickster549
Photo 2088

White Ibis!

While shooting the eagles, this flock of Ibis flew over, so had to get a few shots of them. Didn't realize that they had the black wing tips, but when I looked up in my book, it mentioned the black tips, and that it was only visible in flight.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
@rickster549
Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous capture! Fav
March 10th, 2021  
