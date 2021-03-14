Previous
Not Sure What This Guy was Screeching At! by rickster549
Photo 2093

Not Sure What This Guy was Screeching At!

Something had this guy all stirred up and he was making a whole lot of noise. But he did pose pretty nicely for a few shots.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Rick

@rickster549
Doris J
He sure did pose nicely.
March 15th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
food! lol....Nice capture
March 15th, 2021  
