Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2095
Sleeping Duck!
Thought it was asleep when I was taking the pictures, but after getting it on the computer, looks like it has that eye open. Just left it like this, and didn't disturb it.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6089
photos
180
followers
42
following
573% complete
View this month »
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Latest from all albums
2093
1847
2144
2094
1848
2145
2095
1849
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th March 2021 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sleeping with one eye open. Always smart with humans around.
March 17th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Nice dof - think that's his peeking mode ;)
March 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close