Sleeping Duck! by rickster549
Sleeping Duck!

Thought it was asleep when I was taking the pictures, but after getting it on the computer, looks like it has that eye open. Just left it like this, and didn't disturb it.
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
Sleeping with one eye open. Always smart with humans around.
March 17th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Nice dof - think that's his peeking mode ;)
March 17th, 2021  
