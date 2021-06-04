Sign up
Photo 2175
Black Flying Bug!
Not sure what this one is but it came flying by me and landed on the leaf so had to get a couple of shots.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
