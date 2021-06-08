Sign up
Photo 2179
Dragonfly on the Grass, Again!
Quite a few of these guys flying around and they even land. Just have to ease up on them to get the shot.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6341
photos
185
followers
44
following
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2177
1931
2228
2178
1932
2229
2179
1933
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st May 2021 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
