Dragonfly on the Grass, Again! by rickster549
Photo 2179

Dragonfly on the Grass, Again!

Quite a few of these guys flying around and they even land. Just have to ease up on them to get the shot.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
