Photo 2184
This Guy Was Checking Me Out!
Think this is a Royal Tern. There was a guy throwing a bait net close by and this guy was waiting for it to be emptied, but in the mean time, it was looking to see if I had anything in hand that I could toss out to it.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6356
photos
190
followers
44
following
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th May 2021 12:01pm
Tags
birds-rick365
