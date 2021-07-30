Sign up
Photo 2231
Juvenile Red Shouldered Hawk!
Saw this guy fly up into the moss covered tree and it actually sat there for some time. Only problem, there were too many other trees and bushes in between us, to get a really up close shot.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6497
photos
189
followers
46
following
611% complete
View this month »
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
Latest from all albums
2229
1983
2280
2230
1984
2281
2231
1985
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th July 2021 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
