Juvenile Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Juvenile Red Shouldered Hawk!

Saw this guy fly up into the moss covered tree and it actually sat there for some time. Only problem, there were too many other trees and bushes in between us, to get a really up close shot.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Rick

@rickster549
