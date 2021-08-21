Previous
A Shot of Last Night's Moon! by rickster549
Photo 2253

A Shot of Last Night's Moon!

Good thing I got it last night, as tonight was totally cloudy, so no moo or no sunset to speak of. Hope it clears for tomorrow. Best on black if you have the time.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Your details show up so well against black.
August 22nd, 2021  
