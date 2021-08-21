Sign up
Photo 2253
A Shot of Last Night's Moon!
Good thing I got it last night, as tonight was totally cloudy, so no moo or no sunset to speak of. Hope it clears for tomorrow. Best on black if you have the time.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6563
photos
193
followers
47
following
2246
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th August 2021 8:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
Your details show up so well against black.
August 22nd, 2021
