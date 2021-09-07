Previous
Egret on the Side of the Road! by rickster549
Egret on the Side of the Road!

Saw this one as I was driving out of the neighborhood so had to pull over and get out for a couple of shots. Had a couple of woodstorks in there also, which will probably be on tomorrow.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Nice of him to come in so close for you!
September 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love them! I hope you did not cause a road block lol.
September 8th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
September 8th, 2021  
