Woodstork Taking a Break! by rickster549
Photo 2271

Woodstork Taking a Break!

Sort of reminds me of the Dikkop's that Diana has on her side of the world, in the way that they sit down on the lower portion of the legs. And with a face, only a mother could love. :-)
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Rick

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
All our wood storks at least at the park have moves up north. I find the dikkop really beautiful but the wood-storks are also beautiful in its own way. Great capture.
September 9th, 2021  
