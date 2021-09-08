Sign up
Photo 2271
Woodstork Taking a Break!
Sort of reminds me of the Dikkop's that Diana has on her side of the world, in the way that they sit down on the lower portion of the legs. And with a face, only a mother could love. :-)
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2021 10:05am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
All our wood storks at least at the park have moves up north. I find the dikkop really beautiful but the wood-storks are also beautiful in its own way. Great capture.
September 9th, 2021
