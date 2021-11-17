Sign up
Photo 2341
Snowy Egret Had Just Landed!
This guy was out in the middle of the lake on a section of PVC pipe, and then something spooked it off of that, and then went over to the pier to hang out.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6827
photos
192
followers
52
following
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th November 2021 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - you caught the landing with those feathers so nicely
November 18th, 2021
