Previous
Next
Snowy Egret Had Just Landed! by rickster549
Photo 2341

Snowy Egret Had Just Landed!

This guy was out in the middle of the lake on a section of PVC pipe, and then something spooked it off of that, and then went over to the pier to hang out.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful - you caught the landing with those feathers so nicely
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise