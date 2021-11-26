Previous
Another Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 2350

Another Red Shouldered Hawk!

Haven't seen any of these for a while, and now, seems like that's all that I can find. Although, not complaining, as I really like these guys. Lot of times they will just let you walk right under them and they won't move.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
I really really like your hawk shots - It would be a thrill to get that close to one. Wonderful lighting and focus - look at those claws!
November 27th, 2021  
