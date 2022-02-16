Sign up
Photo 2432
Sleepy Duck!
Found Lady Mallard and Sir Mallard sound asleep when I walked up. Make a few clicks on the camera and the eye's popped open. And they just sat there until I got all of my shots.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Tags
birds-rick365
