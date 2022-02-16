Previous
Next
Sleepy Duck! by rickster549
Photo 2432

Sleepy Duck!

Found Lady Mallard and Sir Mallard sound asleep when I walked up. Make a few clicks on the camera and the eye's popped open. And they just sat there until I got all of my shots.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
666% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise