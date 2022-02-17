Sign up
Photo 2433
The Robin's are Here!
Finally got some of these guys out in the open today and almost sitting/standing still. They were sure making a lot of noise.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7103
photos
193
followers
54
following
666% complete
View this month »
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
Latest from all albums
2481
2431
2482
2432
2186
2483
2433
2187
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th February 2022 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
February 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Nice dof and light
February 18th, 2022
