The Robin's are Here! by rickster549
Photo 2433

The Robin's are Here!

Finally got some of these guys out in the open today and almost sitting/standing still. They were sure making a lot of noise.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
Nice shot
February 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nice dof and light
February 18th, 2022  
