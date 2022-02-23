Sign up
Photo 2439
Turtle Chasing the Egret!
Not sure if the turtle even noticed the egret, but the egret was looking for his stick, regardless.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7121
photos
192
followers
54
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd February 2022 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a neat twosome!
February 24th, 2022
