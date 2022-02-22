Previous
Mom Blue Heron Still Straightening the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 2438

Mom Blue Heron Still Straightening the Nest!

Guess the nest is never just right. This mom seems to be constantly straightening and rearranging the little sticks and limbs. Looked for a good while, but still did not see any sign of little heads.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
*lynn ace
wonderful capture, nice framing
February 23rd, 2022  
