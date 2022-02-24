Previous
Next
Pelican Fly-over! by rickster549
Photo 2440

Pelican Fly-over!

Went to the beach today and quite a few of these guys were flying around. Most were out over the water, so didn't get the best of close up shots of them flying directly overhead.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
668% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise