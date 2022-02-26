Previous
Hey Fred, Move Over, I'm Coming In! by rickster549
Hey Fred, Move Over, I'm Coming In!

Found the Royal Tern's out there sunning on the rail along with the Pelican's. And this guy decides he needs to move right in between all of the others.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
What a neat catch - your timing was excellent
February 27th, 2022  
