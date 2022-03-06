Previous
Next
Warm Day Out on the Water Today! by rickster549
Photo 2450

Warm Day Out on the Water Today!

Or just assumed it was, as this gentleman on the sailboard was out without a shirt on and just had shorts on. It did look very nice out there and that sail really added a lot of color
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
671% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful to be on the water. They guy looks so big in that small boat :-)
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise