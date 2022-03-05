Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Circling Around! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk Circling Around!

Heard and saw this guy flying around overhead with another hawk. Was walking back from the park so had the camera and got a bunch of shots.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Rick

Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
