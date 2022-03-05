Sign up
Photo 2449
Red Shouldered Hawk Circling Around!
Heard and saw this guy flying around overhead with another hawk. Was walking back from the park so had the camera and got a bunch of shots.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th March 2022 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
