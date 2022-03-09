Previous
Back in His Favorite Spot! by rickster549
Photo 2453

Back in His Favorite Spot!

This Anhinga really likes this spot. It gets up there quite often after swimming around the lake. Guess it's drying off and adjusting all of it's feathers.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Rick

