Photo 2453
Back in His Favorite Spot!
This Anhinga really likes this spot. It gets up there quite often after swimming around the lake. Guess it's drying off and adjusting all of it's feathers.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
