Photo 2455
Eagle Fly-over!
Got the eagle the other day, along with the Osprey. This one was also floating up in the breeze. Just wish it had been clear skies to get a little better detail of this awesome bird.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
