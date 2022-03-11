Previous
Eagle Fly-over! by rickster549
Eagle Fly-over!

Got the eagle the other day, along with the Osprey. This one was also floating up in the breeze. Just wish it had been clear skies to get a little better detail of this awesome bird.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
