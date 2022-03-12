Previous
Next
I Think He Spotted Me! by rickster549
Photo 2456

I Think He Spotted Me!

This Red Shouldered Hawk was after a snack, when all of a sudden it turned and gave me that look. Do you mind? :-)
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
672% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill ace
Such a nice sharp shot.
March 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love his expression - think you pegged his thinking!
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise