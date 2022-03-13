Previous
Next
Red Shouldered Hawk on the Sign! by rickster549
Photo 2457

Red Shouldered Hawk on the Sign!

This guy looks a little grouchy. Not sure what his problem was, unless it was me running around out front trying to get the shot.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
673% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Something like - all right already! - love the looks and the nice close-up
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise