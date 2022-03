Cat on the Roof!

Was heading out for sunset and looked over at my neighbors house and there sat one of the seven cats that they are supposed to have. Not sure how it gets up there or how it gets down. But it looked like it wanted down. They used to leave a ladder out for it to climb up and down on, but someone came by one night and stole that one. They do have another ladder, but I don't ever see it out, so not sure how it ever gets down.