Egret Going Back for More Nesting Material! by rickster549
Egret Going Back for More Nesting Material!

Filling in for one of yesterday's shots. Lots of activity as all of the birds are bringing in sticks and limbs to build nest. And some of the birds are robbing from some of the existing nest.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
One of the clearest bif shots I've seen - the lighting is fabulous and look at that gorgeous eye detail.
April 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful light on the wings. How fun to watch. I guess your area runs a few weeks behind ours.
April 9th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely light on lovely bird.
April 9th, 2022  
