Photo 2483
Egret Going Back for More Nesting Material!
Filling in for one of yesterday's shots. Lots of activity as all of the birds are bringing in sticks and limbs to build nest. And some of the birds are robbing from some of the existing nest.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7253
photos
192
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th April 2022 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
One of the clearest bif shots I've seen - the lighting is fabulous and look at that gorgeous eye detail.
April 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful light on the wings. How fun to watch. I guess your area runs a few weeks behind ours.
April 9th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely light on lovely bird.
April 9th, 2022
