Won't Somebody Please Notice Me! by rickster549
Won't Somebody Please Notice Me!

Lot of the egrets were giving this pose, so looks like that are really trying to find the mate to help start building the nest. :-)
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
The focus on those feathers is terrific
April 10th, 2022  
Bill ace
Fantastic shot. Love the details on the feathers and also that stunning green in front of it's eye.
April 10th, 2022  
