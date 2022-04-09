Sign up
Photo 2484
Won't Somebody Please Notice Me!
Lot of the egrets were giving this pose, so looks like that are really trying to find the mate to help start building the nest. :-)
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th April 2022 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
The focus on those feathers is terrific
April 10th, 2022
Bill
ace
Fantastic shot. Love the details on the feathers and also that stunning green in front of it's eye.
April 10th, 2022
