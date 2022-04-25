Feeding Time!

After seeing the juvenile Bald Eagle yesterday, I had to go to my nest to see if either of the two babies had left. And when I got there, there were still two babies in the nest. One on either side of the nest, like they were having a standoff. And as I was watching, I heard the squeal of an adult, and here comes mom, in with delivery service. Fish in claw. And then the feeding began. The only thing, it seemed like mom was only feeding one. Not sure if the other was just blocked from view, but it sure seemed that she was just taking care of the one that is visible.