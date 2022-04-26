Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2501
The Osprey Scoping Out the Waters!
Saw this one up there in the tree, just searching out the waters down below. Waited for a while, but it never did make a dive, but did finally just flew away.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7307
photos
190
followers
53
following
685% complete
View this month »
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Latest from all albums
2499
2253
2550
2500
2254
2551
2501
2255
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th April 2022 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Great spot for shooting him - super lighting and dof
April 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close