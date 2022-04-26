Previous
The Osprey Scoping Out the Waters! by rickster549
The Osprey Scoping Out the Waters!

Saw this one up there in the tree, just searching out the waters down below. Waited for a while, but it never did make a dive, but did finally just flew away.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Rick

rickster549
Milanie ace
Great spot for shooting him - super lighting and dof
April 27th, 2022  
