Roseate Spoonbill Overhead! by rickster549
Photo 2506

Roseate Spoonbill Overhead!

Think this one was also making deliveries of nest material. This one was just on it's way away from the nest to find the next twig.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Terrific shot
May 2nd, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Stunning.
May 2nd, 2022  
